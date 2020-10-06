Advertisement

Taylor County man dies after four-wheeler accident

(WVLT)
Published: Oct. 6, 2020 at 9:21 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
GRAFTON, W.Va (WDTV) - A 37-year-old male has died as a result of his injuries following a four-wheeler accident in Taylor County Monday evening.

According to State Police, Jimmy Reese was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Clarksburg Police Department, Grafton Fire Department, West Virginia State Police, Taylor County Sheriff’s Office and the Taylor County EMS all responded to the scene.

State Police are currently investigating the crash.

Stay with 5 News as we work to learn more on the incident.

