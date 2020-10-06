Taylor County reports new COVID-19 case today, bringing total count to 147

GRAFTON, W.Va (WDTV) - Taylor County reports one new confirmed case of COVID-19 today, bringing the total count to 147: 16 active, 123 recovered and eight deaths.

The patient, who is in their 50′s, is currently in isolation at their home, according to a press release. This brings Taylor County to a total of 16 active Covid-19 cases.

Free daily COVID-19 testing is available at a mobile drive-thru site at the First Baptist Church of Grafton on US Rt 119, Monday thru Friday from noon to 2 pm.

To prevent the spread of COVID-19, everyone is urged to follow best health practices as issued by the Governor’s Executive Orders and outlined by the WV Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR).

