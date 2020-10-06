Tuesday Evening Forecast | October 6th 2020

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Can’t go wrong with today’s weather! We are slightly warm, but its a nice treat from our Fall pattern that interrupted our final few days of Summer a month ago, not holding grudges or anything. This dry pattern will hang around and help us over that mid-week hump with a cold front late Wednesday into Thursday bringing a slight dip down for daytime highs. That trim in the temperatures won’t last for too long as the remainder of Delta will cross South of us by the end of the week, bringing a few showers to the area for our second weekend of October.

Wednesday: Warm but windy! Another day featuring abundant sunshine and very little to no cloud cover. Winds will become calmer late. High: 76

Thursday: Early morning clouds mixing out for some afternoon sunshine before some more of that water vapor returns later in the day. Cooler. High: 66

Friday: Cool air not hanging around for too long as tropical air will begin creeping in, giving us more of a cloudy/overcast look by the day’s finish especially for areas south of US-50. High: 74

This Weekend: We keep our eye on what is left of Delta. We are still far enough away where timing and placement can change, but our current forecast has Delta bringing rainy leftovers to our region starting late Saturday night but holding on mainly for Sunday. A few showers may carry into the start of next week for Monday, too. Weekend morning temps in the low 50s and daytime highs in the low to mid 70s.