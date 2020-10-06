Advertisement

Tuesday Night Forecast | October 6th 2020

By Colleen Campbell
Published: Oct. 6, 2020 at 3:54 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Quiet weather continues into tonight with temperatures not too brutal, only a slight chill to the air overnight! Winds will become gusty tomorrow afternoon ahead of a cold front sweeping by with sustained speeds 10-15 mph generally from the SW this accompanied by bright sunshine we will have the opportunity to warm-up nicely. The next best chance for some steady rain will be this weekend with the leftovers of Delta if the system decides to travel far enough Northward.

Wednesday: Warm but windy! Another day featuring abundant sunshine and very little to no cloud cover. Winds will become calmer late. High: 76

Thursday: Early morning clouds mixing out for some afternoon sunshine before some more of that water vapor returns later in the day. Cooler. High: 66

Friday: Cool air not hanging around for too long as tropical air will begin creeping in, giving us more of a cloudy/overcast look by the day’s finish especially for areas south of US-50. High: 74

This Weekend: We keep our eye on what is left of Delta. We are still far enough away where timing and placement can change, but our current forecast has Delta bringing rainy leftovers to our region starting late Saturday night but holding on mainly for Sunday. A few showers may carry into the start of next week for Monday, too. Weekend morning temps in the low 50s and daytime highs in the low to mid 70s.

Latest News

Forecast

Colleen Campbell's 11 PM Forecast October 6th 2020

Updated: 1 hour ago

Forecast

Colleen Campbell's 6 PM forecast 10 6 2020

Updated: 6 hours ago

Forecast

Joseph Williams’ Morning Forecast | October 6, 2020

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Joseph Williams
We started out cool this morning, but we'll be heating up this afternoon. Find out how much and why right here!

Forecast

Monday Night Forecast | October 5th 2020

Updated: Oct. 5, 2020 at 11:30 PM EDT
|
By Colleen Campbell
Chilly but dry tonight under a clear sky. Warmer tomorrow afternoon.

Latest News

Forecast

Colleen Campbell's 6 PM Forecast October 5th 2020

Updated: Oct. 5, 2020 at 6:30 PM EDT

Forecast

Joseph Williams’ Morning Forecast | October 5, 2020

Updated: Oct. 5, 2020 at 7:48 AM EDT
|
By Joseph Williams
It's going to be cool out today, but we'll actually warm up soon. Find out how much we'll warm up right here!

Forecast

Sunday Night Forecast | October 4th, 2020

Updated: Oct. 5, 2020 at 12:41 AM EDT
|
By Jordan Darensbourg
Colder air but dry for your Saturday night with some light rain returning by late Sunday night.

Forecast

Saturday Night Forecast | October 3rd 2020

Updated: Oct. 3, 2020 at 4:06 PM EDT
|
By Jordan Darensbourg
Colder air but dry for your Saturday night with some light rain returning by late Sunday night.

Forecast

Weekend Outlook | October 2nd 2020

Updated: Oct. 2, 2020 at 11:09 PM EDT
|
By Colleen Campbell
Cold air settles in tonight and hangs around for the weekend. Starting off dry on Saturday with some light rain returning by late Sunday night.

Forecast

Colleen Campbell's 6 PM Forecast October 2nd 2020

Updated: Oct. 2, 2020 at 6:29 PM EDT