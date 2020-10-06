Tuesday Night Forecast | October 6th 2020

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Quiet weather continues into tonight with temperatures not too brutal, only a slight chill to the air overnight! Winds will become gusty tomorrow afternoon ahead of a cold front sweeping by with sustained speeds 10-15 mph generally from the SW this accompanied by bright sunshine we will have the opportunity to warm-up nicely. The next best chance for some steady rain will be this weekend with the leftovers of Delta if the system decides to travel far enough Northward.

Wednesday: Warm but windy! Another day featuring abundant sunshine and very little to no cloud cover. Winds will become calmer late. High: 76

Thursday: Early morning clouds mixing out for some afternoon sunshine before some more of that water vapor returns later in the day. Cooler. High: 66

Friday: Cool air not hanging around for too long as tropical air will begin creeping in, giving us more of a cloudy/overcast look by the day’s finish especially for areas south of US-50. High: 74

This Weekend: We keep our eye on what is left of Delta. We are still far enough away where timing and placement can change, but our current forecast has Delta bringing rainy leftovers to our region starting late Saturday night but holding on mainly for Sunday. A few showers may carry into the start of next week for Monday, too. Weekend morning temps in the low 50s and daytime highs in the low to mid 70s.