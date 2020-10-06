Tygart Lake State Park is receiving upgrades

GRAFTON, W.Va (WDTV) - The Department of Natural Resources says there is a three phase project to upgrade Tygart Lake State Park. Right now they’re on their third phase. The plan is for waste water treatment, remodeling lodges and more parking totaling over two and a half million dollars.

The enhancements are the latest among several phases that also includes improving cabins, the lodge and the campgrounds.

Gov. Justice paid a visit to the park to make the announcement.

"You’d have to be a complete dodo brain to not keep spending and pouring money into tourism because we are just scratching the surface,” said Gov. Justice.

The governor says the previous projects for the upgrades, the cost totals over $6 million.

