Upshur County school bus driver convicted of assaulting 12-year-old girl

BUCKHANNON, W.Va (WDTV) - Edward Lowther, 58, of Buckhannon was found guilty of assaulting a 12-year-old girl while he was a school bus driver for Upshur County from January 2020- March 2020.

The victim’s mother made a complaint to the Upshur County Sheriff’s office about Lowther’s conduct toward her daughter while on the school bus, according to police.

The 12-year-old victim told police that she was afraid of Lowther and that she didn’t want to ride on his bus anymore, officials say. The victim said that Lowther would hug her and pick her up and that he had carried her on the bus once, according to police.

On Feb. 26. the bus’s security video corroborated the victim’s claims, according to a police report.

Lowther plead no contest to assaulting the minor on Oct. 2. Lowther was found guilty and charged a fine of $100 plus court costs, totaling $295.25.

Lowther was also a pastor of South Buckhannon Mission Church.

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.