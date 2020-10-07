Advertisement

Arrest made after 9-year-old abducted on camera

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Oct. 7, 2020 at 5:07 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
(CNN) -Police in Rhode Island have a man in custody who they say abducted a 9-year-old girl.

Providence Police have not released the man’s name but they state he is a 34-year-old from Cranston.

The man is accused of grabbing the little girl Monday.

Video of the abduction was made public. In it, the child was walking home, when a gray SUV parking nearby and someone takes her.

Police say the child was later dropped off near that same location.

