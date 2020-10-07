Advertisement

UPDATE: Police arrested man who barricaded himself in home in Bridgeport

Circle Drive
Circle Drive(WDTV)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Oct. 7, 2020 at 3:07 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) -

Update ( Oct. 7. 3:37 PM):

Police arrested Kenny Riley who police say barricaded himself in his home in Bridgeport.

Original Stroy (Oct. 7. 3:18 PM):

Police were serving a warrant on Kenny Riley who was wanted for burglary, according to Chief John Walker. Officials say Riley barricaded himself in his home on Circle Drive.

Riley is approximately 55 years old, according to Chief Walker.

There are no injuries reported as of now. Police are not aware of any weapons in the home.

There is a large police presence outside Riley’s home.

WDTV will provide updates as more information is discovered.

