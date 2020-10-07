Community searches for missing elderly Fairmont woman

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - Community members search for an elderly Fairmont woman that had been missing for almost a week.

A silver alert was issued for 77-year-old Bertha Sistrunk on October 2 after no one had seen or heard from her in days.

Sistrunk suffered from Dementia, according to her niece, Donna Payne.

Payne explained that Sistrunk also recently suffered from a mild stroke.

She said Sistrunk was taken to Ruby Memorial Hospital but returned home after.

Payne told us she’s still unsure of the exact day her aunt went missing.

“To our records, we’re not sure of what day she went missing, but we’re trying to pinpoint it, Wednesday of last week. That’s the last time someone spoke to her on the connector on the east side of town, and she got on the bus coming into downtown Fairmont,” Payne said.

Members of the community took to Facebook to recruit people to help look for Sistrunk.

One of the organizers is Payne’s co-worker, Angelica Michaels.

“We’re trying to get together as many people as we can. We’re hanging up fliers, and we’re talking door to door. We want to find her. We need to find her,” Michaels said.

The ladies told us they plan to search Fairmont every day until someone finds her.

Payne added she appreciated any help the community can give to bring her aunt home.

“If you see her whereabouts or know anything, please call 911 or the number on the posters surrounding the Fairmont, and east area,” she said.

If anyone knows anything about Sistrunk or her whereabouts, contact the Fairmont Police Department at (304)-366-4200.

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.