Advertisement

Community searches for missing elderly Fairmont woman

By Madeline Edwards
Published: Oct. 7, 2020 at 8:54 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - Community members search for an elderly Fairmont woman that had been missing for almost a week.

A silver alert was issued for 77-year-old Bertha Sistrunk on October 2 after no one had seen or heard from her in days.

Sistrunk suffered from Dementia, according to her niece, Donna Payne.

Payne explained that Sistrunk also recently suffered from a mild stroke.

She said Sistrunk was taken to Ruby Memorial Hospital but returned home after.

Payne told us she’s still unsure of the exact day her aunt went missing.

“To our records, we’re not sure of what day she went missing, but we’re trying to pinpoint it, Wednesday of last week. That’s the last time someone spoke to her on the connector on the east side of town, and she got on the bus coming into downtown Fairmont,” Payne said.

Members of the community took to Facebook to recruit people to help look for Sistrunk.

One of the organizers is Payne’s co-worker, Angelica Michaels.

“We’re trying to get together as many people as we can. We’re hanging up fliers, and we’re talking door to door. We want to find her. We need to find her,” Michaels said.

The ladies told us they plan to search Fairmont every day until someone finds her.

Payne added she appreciated any help the community can give to bring her aunt home.

“If you see her whereabouts or know anything, please call 911 or the number on the posters surrounding the Fairmont, and east area,” she said.

If anyone knows anything about Sistrunk or her whereabouts, contact the Fairmont Police Department at (304)-366-4200.

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

WVDNR predicts a bountiful hunting season

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Madeline Edwards
West Virginia Division of Natural Resources predicts a promising season for hunters.

News

Mental health and addiction helpline see’s increase in calls, reaches over 50,000 by fifth anniversary

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Veronica Ogbe
Help4WV has been helping those in the state seek treatment for mental health or addiction. They’ve helped over 50,000 people and accomplished the milestone just in time for their fifth anniversary.

News

High School students take on the roll of tutors during pandemic

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Veronica Ogbe
Three high school students from the Young Progressive Womens Association (YPWA) provide tutoring services for all subjects to those K through 8th grade.

News

Tutors

Updated: 15 hours ago

Latest News

News

Tygart Lake State Park is receiving upgrades

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Jasmin Adous
The Department of Natural Resources says there is a three phase project to upgrade Tygart Lake State Park.

News

Tygart Lake State Park is receiving upgrades

Updated: 15 hours ago

News

Morgantown allowing in-person classes and sports, bars still closed

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Joe Buchanan
Gov. Jim Justice shut down bars last month as a response to a surge in cases, there has been no direction for when they can reopen.

News

Morgantown allowing in-person classes and sports, bars still closed

Updated: 16 hours ago

News

All Doddridge County schools to move to virtual learning starting tomorrow

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By WDTV News Staff
Doddridge County Schools suspend in-person schooling and transition into virtual learning.

News

Taylor County reports new COVID-19 case today, bringing total count to 147

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By WDTV News Staff
Taylor County reports one new confirmed case of COVID-19 today, bringing the total count to 147: 16 active, 123 recovered and eight deaths.