Health officials report 203 new cases of COVID-19, five additional deaths in W.Va.

COVID 10/7
COVID 10/7(DHHR)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Oct. 7, 2020 at 10:05 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WDTV) - West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources officials reported 203 new COVID-19 cases in the Mountain State Wednesday.

It brings the total count to 17,139.

DHHR officials also reported five additional COVID-19 related deaths in the state Wednesday bringing the death count to 369.

The patients were a 56-year old male from Kanawha County, a 65-year old male from Kanawha County, a 67-year old male from Wyoming County, a 72-year old female from Harrison County, and an 81 year old male from Fayette County.

“It takes each of us doing our part to slow the spread of this disease,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “Our sympathies are extended to the families of these West Virginians.”

DHHR officials said 4,327 cases are currently active.

According to data from DHHR, 168 patients are currently hospitalized. 62 patients are in ICU, and 28 patients are on ventilators.

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (116), Berkeley (1,148), Boone (262), Braxton (16), Brooke (124), Cabell (930), Calhoun (28), Clay (43), Doddridge (36), Fayette (664), Gilmer (49), Grant (163), Greenbrier (138), Hampshire (112), Hancock (160), Hardy (95), Harrison (473), Jackson (298), Jefferson (463), Kanawha (2,965), Lewis (42), Lincoln (191), Logan (673), Marion (311), Marshall (186), Mason (151), McDowell (96), Mercer (441), Mineral (179), Mingo (414), Monongalia (2,119), Monroe (155), Morgan (67), Nicholas (129), Ohio (392), Pendleton (54), Pleasants (20), Pocahontas (60), Preston (162), Putnam (647), Raleigh (571), Randolph (281), Ritchie (13), Roane (59), Summers (59), Taylor (150), Tucker (43), Tyler (17), Upshur (146), Wayne (425), Webster (9), Wetzel (65), Wirt (12), Wood (387), Wyoming (130).

Free COVID-19 testing locations are available today in Berkeley, Harrison, Kanawha, Logan, Mason, Monongalia, Putnam, Taylor, Wayne, and Wyoming counties:

  • Berkeley County, October 7, 4:30 PM – 7:30 PM, Mountain Ridge Middle School, 2771 Gerrardstown Road, Gerrardstown, WV
  • Harrison County, October 7, 10:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Robert C. Byrd High School, 1 Eagle Way, Clarksburg, WV
  • Kanawha County, October 7, 3:00 PM – 6:00 PM, Bible Center Church, 1 Bible Center Way, Charleston, WV (flu shots offered)
  • Logan County, October 7, 10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Old 84 Lumber Building, 100 Recovery Road, Peach Creek, WV
  • Mason County, October 7, 4:00 PM – 6:00 PM, Faith Baptist Church, 2550 2nd Street, Mason, WV
  • Monongalia County, October 7, 9:00 AM – 4:00 PM, West Virginia University, Student Recreation Center, 2001 Rec Center Drive, Morgantown, WV
  • Putnam County, October 7, 1:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Poca Driving Range, 1 Dot Way, Poca, WV
  • Taylor County, October 7, 12:00 PM – 2:00 PM, First Baptist Church of Grafton, 2034 Webster Pike (US Rt. 119 South), Grafton, WV
  • Wayne County, October 7, 9:00 AM – 1:00 PM, Wayne County Health Department, 217 Kenova Ave, Wayne, WV 25570
  • Wyoming County, October 7, 8:30 AM – 10:30 AM, Christian Fellowship Worship Center, 1877 Bear Hole Road, Pineville, WV

