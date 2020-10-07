Huskies, Harris in second after Day 1 of Golf Championships

WHEELING, W.Va (WDTV) - North Marion sits in the second place in AA after the first day of the WVSSAC Golf State Championships at the Oglebay Resort in Wheeling. The team tallied 259 points with a score of 46-over and sit one stroke back from first place Shady Spring.

RCB is in sixth place with an opening round of 277.

Reigning Big 10 Champion Michael Harris leads the Huskies, sitting in second place in the individual standings as well who was 8-over on the day with a round of 79.

Grafton’s Chris Miller is tied for sixth place after shooting 12-over today and RCB Alex Hawkins sits in eighth at 13-over par.

Tygarts Valley’s Andrew Holbrook is in third place in A and sits just three strokes back from the leader with a round of 82 on Day 1.

Notre Dame is in sixth in the single A standing and Buckhannon-Upshur is in eighth place in Triple-A.

We will be there for the final round of competition on Wednesday in Wheeling as our teams & players look home to bring home the hardware.

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.