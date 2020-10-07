Advertisement

Huskies, Harris in second after Day 1 of Golf Championships

Event concludes tomorrow in Wheeling
Published: Oct. 6, 2020 at 11:54 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WHEELING, W.Va (WDTV) - North Marion sits in the second place in AA after the first day of the WVSSAC Golf State Championships at the Oglebay Resort in Wheeling. The team tallied 259 points with a score of 46-over and sit one stroke back from first place Shady Spring.

RCB is in sixth place with an opening round of 277.

Reigning Big 10 Champion Michael Harris leads the Huskies, sitting in second place in the individual standings as well who was 8-over on the day with a round of 79.

Grafton’s Chris Miller is tied for sixth place after shooting 12-over today and RCB Alex Hawkins sits in eighth at 13-over par.

Tygarts Valley’s Andrew Holbrook is in third place in A and sits just three strokes back from the leader with a round of 82 on Day 1.

Notre Dame is in sixth in the single A standing and Buckhannon-Upshur is in eighth place in Triple-A.

We will be there for the final round of competition on Wednesday in Wheeling as our teams & players look home to bring home the hardware.

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

University rallies to force 2-2 draw at Fairmont Senior

Updated: 52 minutes ago
Hawks scored game tying goal with under 2 minutes to play

Sports

University tops AAA rankings after victory in Game 1

Updated: 4 hours ago
Doddridge County is top seed in Single A

Sports

WVU’s Brewster named Big 12 Defensive Player of the Week

Updated: 4 hours ago
Scored first goal of season vs. UT

Sports

Resilience & heart powers iron man Braxton County to three straight wins

Updated: 8 hours ago
Braxton County beat Liberty for the first time since 2013

Latest News

Sports

University Volleyball Sweeps Brooke and Preston in Tri-Match

Updated: Oct. 6, 2020 at 12:12 AM EDT
Hawks won all four games

Sports

WVU’s Stills Named Big 12 Co-Defensive Player of the Week

Updated: Oct. 5, 2020 at 4:45 PM EDT
Fairmont Senior alum totaled 3.5 tackles for loss and 2.5 sacks Saturday against Baylor

Sports

WVU and Kansas Set to Kickoff at Noon on Oct. 17

Updated: Oct. 5, 2020 at 4:36 PM EDT
Game will be televised on Fox Sports 1

Sports

Buckhannon-Upshur Golf Permitted to Participate in State Tournament

Updated: Oct. 5, 2020 at 4:22 PM EDT
Upshur County turned orange Monday after being red Sunday

Sports

Top 5 Plays of Week 5

Updated: Oct. 5, 2020 at 4:15 PM EDT
Check out the best high school football plays of the week

Sports

South Harrison’s Haddix Named Premier Bank Player of the Week

Updated: Oct. 5, 2020 at 4:06 PM EDT
Junior set a single-game school rushing record with 395 yards and four touchdowns against Valley Wetzel