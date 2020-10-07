Advertisement

Joseph Williams’ Morning Forecast | October 7, 2020

By Joseph Williams
Published: Oct. 7, 2020 at 7:44 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - It’s going to be a gorgeous afternoon today, as a small high-pressure system, combined with southwesterly winds, will make today feel warm. Highs in the mid-70s are expected, along with mostly sunny skies. During the afternoon, southwesterly winds will become breezy, with winds speeds of 10-15 mph expected, and some areas could see stronger winds. Make sure to tie down loose objects just to be safe. Overnight, temperatures will drop as a cold front pushes through our region, and some clouds will move in, causing highs to stay in the mid-60s. Thereafter, the remnants of Hurricane Delta will begin to push through over the late-weekend, bringing rain showers and clouds into our region, mostly on Sunday and on Monday. Definitely try to enjoy today while you can.

Today: It’s going to be warm outside, thanks to southwesterly winds bringing warm air into our region. However, those warm, sunny conditions will be accompanied by breezy winds, of at least 10-15 mph. High: 75.

Tonight: As a cold front pushes through, skies will begin to build some clouds, and temperatures will plunge, so make sure to keep something warm near you. Low: 44.

Thursday: Thanks to the cold front pushing through, we expect mostly sunny skies, but with a few clouds rolling through, as well as highs comparable to October’s average highs. High: 64.

Friday: Skies will become more and more cloudy after morning, as we see some moisture from Delta beginning to push in. It’s also going to feel warm and humid. High: 74.

