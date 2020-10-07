North Marion finishes as runner-up at 2020 WV High School State Golf Championship
Michael Harris is state’s runner-up
WHEELING, W.Va (WDTV) - North Marion golf is coming home with the runner-up trophy on Wednesday as the Huskies came in second place to reigning champion Shady Spring today.
The Huskies shot a score of 526 in the two day event to finish at 100-over par. The Tigers shot 93-over in the two days with a final score of 519.
Robert C. Byrd came in third place in the state with a score of 527, just one shot back of North Marion.
NM was led by a runner-up individual finish from Michael Harris who was 19-over combined in the two days. He was edged out by Shady Spring’s Todd Duncan who finished in the top spot at 13-over and a score of 155.
Robert C. Byrd’s Alex Hawkins came in tied for fourth with a score of 167 and Grafton’s Chris Miller was in ninth at 174.
In Class A, Tygarts Valley’s Andrew Holbrook placed sixth with a score of 174 at 32-over.
|AAA TEAM STANDINGS
|AA TEAM STANDINGS
|A TEAM STANDINGS
|1. WHEELING PARK: +60, 486
|1. SHADY SPRING: +93, 519
|1. ST. MARYS: +97, 523
|2. GEORGE WASHINGTON: +63, 489
|2. NORTH MARION: +100, 526
|2. MOOREFIELD: +113, 539
|3. WOODROW WILSON: +78, 504
|3. ROBERT C. BYRD: +101, 527
|3. WILLIAMSTOWN: +122, 548
|4. CABELL MIDLAND: +86, 512
|4. KEYSER, +105, 531
|4. POCAHONTAS COUNTY: +163, 589
|5. WASHINGTON: +114, 540
|5. HERBERT HOOVER, +123, 549
|5. SHERMAN: +172, 598
|6. PARKERSBURG SOUTH: +115, 541
|6. ROANE COUNTY, +134, 560
|6. NOTRE DAME: +177, 603
|7. JEFFERSON: +123, 549
|7. WINFIELD: +149, 575
|7. WAHAMA: +180, 606
|8. BUCKHANNON-UPSHUR: +124, 550
|8. POINT PLEASSANT, +220, 646
|8. WEBSTER COUNTY: +208, 634
Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.