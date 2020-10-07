North Marion finishes as runner-up at 2020 WV High School State Golf Championship

WHEELING, W.Va (WDTV) - North Marion golf is coming home with the runner-up trophy on Wednesday as the Huskies came in second place to reigning champion Shady Spring today.

The Huskies shot a score of 526 in the two day event to finish at 100-over par. The Tigers shot 93-over in the two days with a final score of 519.

DOGS NEVER BACK DOWN 🐶

North Marion finishes as the Class AA State Runner-Up with a final score of 5️⃣2️⃣6️⃣. The Huskies finished seven shots behind champion Shady Spring. ⛳️ 🏌️‍♀️ 🏌️ @NMHSBarstool pic.twitter.com/58tACPvbnF — Darren Zaslau (@Zaslau5News) October 7, 2020

Robert C. Byrd came in third place in the state with a score of 527, just one shot back of North Marion.

NM was led by a runner-up individual finish from Michael Harris who was 19-over combined in the two days. He was edged out by Shady Spring’s Todd Duncan who finished in the top spot at 13-over and a score of 155.

Robert C. Byrd’s Alex Hawkins came in tied for fourth with a score of 167 and Grafton’s Chris Miller was in ninth at 174.

In Class A, Tygarts Valley’s Andrew Holbrook placed sixth with a score of 174 at 32-over.

AAA TEAM STANDINGS AA TEAM STANDINGS A TEAM STANDINGS 1. WHEELING PARK: +60, 486 1. SHADY SPRING: +93, 519 1. ST. MARYS: +97, 523 2. GEORGE WASHINGTON: +63, 489 2. NORTH MARION: +100, 526 2. MOOREFIELD: +113, 539 3. WOODROW WILSON: +78, 504 3. ROBERT C. BYRD: +101, 527 3. WILLIAMSTOWN: +122, 548 4. CABELL MIDLAND: +86, 512 4. KEYSER, +105, 531 4. POCAHONTAS COUNTY: +163, 589 5. WASHINGTON: +114, 540 5. HERBERT HOOVER, +123, 549 5. SHERMAN: +172, 598 6. PARKERSBURG SOUTH: +115, 541 6. ROANE COUNTY, +134, 560 6. NOTRE DAME: +177, 603 7. JEFFERSON: +123, 549 7. WINFIELD: +149, 575 7. WAHAMA: +180, 606 8. BUCKHANNON-UPSHUR: +124, 550 8. POINT PLEASSANT, +220, 646 8. WEBSTER COUNTY: +208, 634

FINAL FORE 🏆

Final day of the golf state championship here at @OglebayResort in Wheeling. Tune in to @WDTVSports tonight at 6 and 11 for results, highlights and reaction. ⛳️ 🏌️‍♀️ 🏌️ pic.twitter.com/uyDFKL9jRa — Darren Zaslau (@Zaslau5News) October 7, 2020

