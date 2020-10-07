Advertisement

North Marion finishes as runner-up at 2020 WV High School State Golf Championship

Michael Harris is state’s runner-up
North Marion
North Marion(WDTV)
Published: Oct. 7, 2020 at 5:39 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
WHEELING, W.Va (WDTV) - North Marion golf is coming home with the runner-up trophy on Wednesday as the Huskies came in second place to reigning champion Shady Spring today.

The Huskies shot a score of 526 in the two day event to finish at 100-over par. The Tigers shot 93-over in the two days with a final score of 519.

Robert C. Byrd came in third place in the state with a score of 527, just one shot back of North Marion.

NM was led by a runner-up individual finish from Michael Harris who was 19-over combined in the two days. He was edged out by Shady Spring’s Todd Duncan who finished in the top spot at 13-over and a score of 155.

Robert C. Byrd’s Alex Hawkins came in tied for fourth with a score of 167 and Grafton’s Chris Miller was in ninth at 174.

In Class A, Tygarts Valley’s Andrew Holbrook placed sixth with a score of 174 at 32-over.

AAA TEAM STANDINGSAA TEAM STANDINGSA TEAM STANDINGS
1. WHEELING PARK: +60, 4861. SHADY SPRING: +93, 5191. ST. MARYS: +97, 523
2. GEORGE WASHINGTON: +63, 4892. NORTH MARION: +100, 5262. MOOREFIELD: +113, 539
3. WOODROW WILSON: +78, 5043. ROBERT C. BYRD: +101, 5273. WILLIAMSTOWN: +122, 548
4. CABELL MIDLAND: +86, 5124. KEYSER, +105, 5314. POCAHONTAS COUNTY: +163, 589
5. WASHINGTON: +114, 5405. HERBERT HOOVER, +123, 5495. SHERMAN: +172, 598
6. PARKERSBURG SOUTH: +115, 5416. ROANE COUNTY, +134, 5606. NOTRE DAME: +177, 603
7. JEFFERSON: +123, 5497. WINFIELD: +149, 5757. WAHAMA: +180, 606
8. BUCKHANNON-UPSHUR: +124, 5508. POINT PLEASSANT, +220, 6468. WEBSTER COUNTY: +208, 634

