Pet Helpers: Pedro

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Oct. 7, 2020 at 6:19 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Pedro is a chihuahua who is approximately 11 years old, weighing in at around 8 pounds.

Pedro is neutered, vaccinated, flea treated, wormed and microchipped.

Pedro is a rather quirky guy who gets along great with all dogs in his foster home big and small. He can be a little persnickety at times so would do best with someone who is familiar with ornery chihuahuas. A home with no children and a fenced in yard is required.

Pedro’s adoption fee is $75 and he is being fostered in Clarksburg, WV. If you would like to give this older gentleman his furever home where he can spend his retirement years filled with love, fill out an application at https://www.pethelpersinc.org/adoption-application/

