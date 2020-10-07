Police: Driver hit two vehicles, drove on opposite side of road, almost ran over pedestrians

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Hayden Hilling was arrested for allegedly driving in the opposite lane of traffic, striking two vehicles with his car and almost running over pedestrians with his car.

On Oct. 6., officers say that Hilling was driving a maroon Toyota Corolla in the opposite lane of traffic on West Run Rd in Morgantown. Hilling was allegedly passing other vehicles at speeds over 90 mph.

Officials say Hilling struck the first car with his vehicle near the intersection of 8th Street and University Avenue. Hilling then allegedly began throwing unknown objects out of his car.

Officials say that Hilling continued to drive on University Avenue, past the WVU Mountainlair, almost hitting pedestrians by driving up onto the sidewalk.

Hilling was, “forcing cars off the roadway almost causing several more accidents,” according to police.

Police say Hilling struck another car with his vehicle before hitting a guardrail and taking off on foot.

Police say that they found Hilling near Mississippi Street.

Hilling has been charged with fleeing with reckless indifference and is currently being held at North Central Regional Jail.

