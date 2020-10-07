Advertisement

Protest in response to Mon County’s proposed roundabout plan

Roundabout could ruin family farms
By Veronica Ogbe
Published: Oct. 7, 2020 at 6:42 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - One family is saying that an idea proposed by the county commission will only ruin what has been in their family for generations.

Mary Hastings asked about a solution proposed by the Monongalia County Commission, during the commission meeting Wednesday morning, that has been in discussion for over 10 years. One that she and her family see as a problem.

It involves putting a roundabout at the Greenbag Rd. intersection. Officials say there is heavy truck traffic that go through the downtown area, and by going through with this construction, it could provide an alternative route.

“This would be a route that’s already been there and would be used, and this is something that has been something for the road progress that citizens have requested and this has also been a big support of the MMPO," said Monongalia County Commissioner Tom Bloom.

However, this route could take away one thing, and that is the Hasting’s farm. It serves as a hemp farm, community garden and a few profit farmers use the area.

Upon citizens request for a solution as Bloom mentioned, Mary says there are other voices to be heard.

“Why is this still being considered if over 200 people are against the roundabout option?,” said fifth generation local farmer Mary Hastings.

With that question in mind, the Hastings' took to the streets their concern.

“In 2006 there’s supposed to be turning lanes there and now it’s a roundabout and I just wonder how that happens,” said Mary’s brother Ted Hastings.

Ted also said when speaking to truck drivers and the Morgantown Monongalia Metropolitan Planning Organization (MMPO) the solution proposed may not be beneficial.

“They told me specifically that the trucks will never take Greenbag road until they fix the turn on the hill between the GetGo gas station and Giant Eagle,” Ted added.

“Their proposed alternative includes a 10 million dollar roundabout that they’re dropping 80 percent on a family farm that’s been going for 118 years,” added Mary.

So until change is made, the Hastings plan to continue being vocal.

“I’d like to see my hemp farm stay and find an alternative that works around it, let’s get some turning lanes, let’s work together, get the community involved and see what we can do,” Mary added.

Bloom also mentioned to me that the commission is willing to work with the Hastings to come up with a compromise...but the family says they’ve been trying to do just that and don’t believe anything has come out of it besides continued disagreement.

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Pet Helpers: Pedro

Updated: 54 minutes ago
|
By WDTV News Staff
Pedro is a chihuahua who is approximately 11 years old, weighing in at around 8 pounds.

News

Pet Helpers- Pietro

Updated: 56 minutes ago

News

Arrest made after 9-year-old abducted on camera

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WDTV News Staff
Police in Rhode Island have a man in custody who they say abducted a 9-year-old girl.

News

Police: Driver hit two vehicles, drove on opposite side of road, almost ran over pedestrians

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WDTV News Staff
On Oct. 6., officers say that Hilling was driving a maroon Toyota Corolla in the opposite lane of traffic on West Run Rd in Morgantown. Hilling was allegedly passing other vehicles at speeds over 90 mph.

Latest News

News

UPDATE: Police arrested man who barricaded himself in home in Bridgeport

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WDTV News Staff
Police were serving a warrant on Kenny Riley who was wanted for burglary, according to Chief John Walker. Officials say Riley barricaded himself in him home on Circle Drive.

News

The first West Virginia nurse has died from COVID-19

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By WDTV News Staff
The West Virginia Nurses Association announced that Jeannette Williams-Parker is the first West Virginia nurse to die from COVID-19.

News

Health officials report 203 new cases of COVID-19, five additional deaths in W.Va.

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By WDTV News Staff
West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources officials reported 203 new COVID-19 cases in the Mountain State Wednesday.

News

WVDNR predicts a bountiful hunting season

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Madeline Edwards
West Virginia Division of Natural Resources predicts a promising season for hunters.

News

Community searches for missing elderly Fairmont woman

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Madeline Edwards
Community members search for an elderly Fairmont woman that had been missing for almost a week.

News

Mental health and addiction helpline see’s increase in calls, reaches over 50,000 by fifth anniversary

Updated: Oct. 6, 2020 at 7:02 PM EDT
|
By Veronica Ogbe
Help4WV has been helping those in the state seek treatment for mental health or addiction. They’ve helped over 50,000 people and accomplished the milestone just in time for their fifth anniversary.