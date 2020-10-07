Protest in response to Mon County’s proposed roundabout plan

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - One family is saying that an idea proposed by the county commission will only ruin what has been in their family for generations.

Mary Hastings asked about a solution proposed by the Monongalia County Commission, during the commission meeting Wednesday morning, that has been in discussion for over 10 years. One that she and her family see as a problem.

It involves putting a roundabout at the Greenbag Rd. intersection. Officials say there is heavy truck traffic that go through the downtown area, and by going through with this construction, it could provide an alternative route.

“This would be a route that’s already been there and would be used, and this is something that has been something for the road progress that citizens have requested and this has also been a big support of the MMPO," said Monongalia County Commissioner Tom Bloom.

However, this route could take away one thing, and that is the Hasting’s farm. It serves as a hemp farm, community garden and a few profit farmers use the area.

Upon citizens request for a solution as Bloom mentioned, Mary says there are other voices to be heard.

“Why is this still being considered if over 200 people are against the roundabout option?,” said fifth generation local farmer Mary Hastings.

With that question in mind, the Hastings' took to the streets their concern.

“In 2006 there’s supposed to be turning lanes there and now it’s a roundabout and I just wonder how that happens,” said Mary’s brother Ted Hastings.

Ted also said when speaking to truck drivers and the Morgantown Monongalia Metropolitan Planning Organization (MMPO) the solution proposed may not be beneficial.

“They told me specifically that the trucks will never take Greenbag road until they fix the turn on the hill between the GetGo gas station and Giant Eagle,” Ted added.

“Their proposed alternative includes a 10 million dollar roundabout that they’re dropping 80 percent on a family farm that’s been going for 118 years,” added Mary.

So until change is made, the Hastings plan to continue being vocal.

“I’d like to see my hemp farm stay and find an alternative that works around it, let’s get some turning lanes, let’s work together, get the community involved and see what we can do,” Mary added.

Bloom also mentioned to me that the commission is willing to work with the Hastings to come up with a compromise...but the family says they’ve been trying to do just that and don’t believe anything has come out of it besides continued disagreement.

