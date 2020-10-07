University rallies to force 2-2 draw at Fairmont Senior

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - University’s Tristan Bright fired a laser from the left sideline that somehow found the back of the right side of the net with only two to play in the contest to force a 2-2 draw with Fairmont Senior on Tuesday.

Rachel Works had the first goal for the Hawks.

With the score tied at 1 a piece, Fairmont Senior’s Adaline Cinalli headed home a corner kick from Sidney Greene to give Fairmont Senior a 2-1 lead with 11 to play in the contest.

