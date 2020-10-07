University tops AAA rankings after victory in Game 1

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - After having played just a single game in the 2020 season, John Kelley’s University Hawks (1-0) checked in at No. 1 in the WVSSAC AAA playoff rankings today.

UHS defeated Albert Gallatin (PA) -- on Friday.

Bridgeport (4-0), who will not play this week due to Harrison County’s orange status, checked in at No. 4.

In Double A, Robert C. Byrd is tied for 6th place a 4-1 after their victory over Lewis County in Week 5. North Marion checks in at No. 8 followed by the Minutemen at No. 9. Lincoln and Elkins are 11th and 12th respectively. Braxton County has snuck into the playoff picture at No. 13 after its 20-14 victory over Liberty last Friday. The loss dropped the Mountaineers to No. 15. Fairmont Senior (2-2) currently sits outside of the playoff picture at No. 17.

Doddridge County (5-0), who will not play this week after the DC school district switched to remote learning, checks in at No. 1 in the Single A poll. Tygarts Valley (5-0) is tied for fourth and Gilmer County, who has not made the playoffs since 2016, sits at No. 15.

