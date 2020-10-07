Wednesday Evening Forecast | October 7th 2020

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Gusty winds on this Wednesday afternoon will begin to calm down later tonight. The parent low to the North of us bringing rain to Pennslyvania but not making it further past Pittsburgh so we remain dry this evening. Tonight, a few of our mountain counties will see some cloud cover into the overnight hours with a quick sprinkle around. Tomorrow will our temperatures will be cooler returning to seasonable marks before tropical moisture pulls in warmer air towards the end of the week and rain this weekend.

Thursday: Early morning clouds, mainly across the mountains with a few early raindrops to some fog possible. Otherwise, clouds mixing out for afternoon sunshine before returning again late. Temperatures back to seasonable norms for daytime highs. High: 66

Friday: Any early sunshine starts to hide away behind clouds building throughout the afternoon, in from the South as whats left of Delta approaches our region. High: 74

This Weekend: Warm and muggy with a few showers Saturday, mainly during the evening. Sunday periodic rain may be heavy at times with a good 1-2″ expected which shouldn’t cause too many high water issues if the rain is spread throughout the day as expected. Showers will carry over into Monday.