WVDNR predicts a bountiful hunting season

By Madeline Edwards
Published: Oct. 7, 2020 at 8:54 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) -West Virginia Division of Natural Resources (DNR) officials predict a promising season for hunters.

Supervisor of Game management, Chris Ryan said this year would be exceptionally well for bear and deer hunters.

Ryan explained that every year the DNR rates 18 mast species, which are things that produce food for wildlife.

The supply of food directly correlates to where wildlife will travel.

Ryan said it’s better for hunters if the mast species are scarce like they appear to be this year.

“Where if you got a lot of foodscape, it’s hard for the hunters because those animals are evenly spread across the landscape,” he added.

According to Ryan’s research, the season should be bountiful for deer and bear hunters.

