WVU’s Brewster named Big 12 Defensive Player of the Week
Scored first goal of season vs. UT
Published: Oct. 6, 2020 at 8:44 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia women’s soccer junior defender Jordan Brewster has been named the Big 12′s defensive player of the week.
Brewster scored her first goal of the 2020 season on a penalty kick for the game’s first score vs. Texas. She was part of a Mountaineer defense that held the Longhorns to just four shots in WVU’s 2-1 victory.
West Virginia (3-1) will hit the road to face Texas Tech this Friday.
Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.