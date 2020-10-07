WVU’s Brewster named Big 12 Defensive Player of the Week

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia women’s soccer junior defender Jordan Brewster has been named the Big 12′s defensive player of the week.

Brewster scored her first goal of the 2020 season on a penalty kick for the game’s first score vs. Texas. She was part of a Mountaineer defense that held the Longhorns to just four shots in WVU’s 2-1 victory.

West Virginia (3-1) will hit the road to face Texas Tech this Friday.

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.