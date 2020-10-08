Charles “Chuck” Edward Hayhurst, 85, of Fairmont, passed away on Wednesday, October 07, 2020, at Fairmont Health and Rehabilitation Center. He was born on September 05, 1935, in Fairmont, a son of the late Delbert Franklin and Mary Genevieve (Nuzum) Hayhurst. After graduating from high school, Chuck went on to work as the supervisor of the Waste Water Treatment Plant for the City of Fairmont. He was dedicated to the youth of Marion County: he was a little league coach, a Babe Ruth Coach, a business manager for Pop Warner youth football, and a church league basketball coach. He was an avid WVU, Steelers, and Pirates fan. He loved gardening, trout fishing, camping, but most of all, his family and friends. He made friends wherever he went. He was a fun-loving man, and a wonderful father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. He was a member of the Fairmont Masonic Lodge No. 9 A.F. & A.M., and a 32nd Degree Mason within the Scottish Rite Bodies. He was a devout member of the Mt. Sharon Free Methodist Church. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his loving wife, Judith Arlene (Frame) Hayhurst, who passed on August 29, 2012. He was also preceded in death by brothers, Larry Fay Hayhurst and Gary Ray Hayhurst; sisters: Gay King, Barbara Jean Hayhurst, Rosetta DeVault, and Mary Ann Fink; and grandson, Charles Adam Hayhurst. He is survived by sons, Marc S. Hayhurst and wife Melanie, of Fairmont, and Charles Kevin Hayhurst and wife Connie, of Indiana; grandchildren: Tara Rae Hanson and husband Greg and Kallen Ansline and husband Patrick; and great-grandson, Owen Hanson. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Marion County Humane Society, P.O. Box 905, Fairmont, WV 26554. Family and friends are welcome to call at Carpenter and Ford Funeral Home, 209 Merchant St., Fairmont, on Friday from 1 p.m. – 8 p.m. and on Saturday, October 10, 2020, from 10 a.m. – 11:00 a.m., at the funeral home, with son Charles Kevin Hayhurst and grandson Greg Hanson officiating. In keeping with his wishes, cremation will take place following the service. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family online at www.carpenterandford.com.

