Clay-Battelle to debut vs. Valley-Wetzel Saturday

VALLEY, W.Va (WDTV) - Clay-Battelle football will finally makes its season debut this weekend.

The Cee Bees are set to visit Valley-Wetzel on Saturday at 6 p.m.

The Lumberjacks had their schedule game against James Monroe canceled on Thursday after Tug Valley revealed a positive case of COVID-19. James Monroe played Tug Valley on Week 5.

Tug Valley’s game against Trinity Christian has also been cancelled. The Warriors are looking to schedule a new opponent for this upcoming Monday.

Clay-Battelle had their Week 5 against Calhoun County called off after a person associated with the football program tested positive for COVID-19 last Friday. That person has since tested negative twice.

