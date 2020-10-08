Donna Michele Musser Branton Donna Michele Musser Branton, 65, of Clarksburg, passed away on Tuesday, October 7, 2020 in the United Hospital Center following an extended illness. She was born in Glen Burnie, MD on January 19, 1955, a daughter of the late William and Virginia McGillicuddy Musser. She is survived by her companion, Dave P. Himmelsbach; one daughter, Yvonne Loar and her husband Steven of Clarksburg; two grandchildren, Claire Victoria Loar and Isabel Hope Loar, both of Clarksburg; two sisters, Cherry Brett and her husband Michael of Maryland, and Susan Rudy and her husband Vern of Pennsylvania; and one brother, James Musser and his companion Sandy Martz of Pennsylvania. Mrs. Branton was formerly employed at the Dollar Tree. She loved reading, puzzles and talking to people, especially her grandchildren. In keeping with her wishes, Mrs. Branton will be cremated. The family requests memorial contributions be made to the Harrison County Humane Society, 2450 Saltwell Road, Shinnston WV 26431. Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family at www.amoscarvelli.com. A service of Amos Carvelli Funeral Home.

Donna Michele Musser Branton (Picasa | Donna Michele Musser Branton)