Edwin “Eddie” Lee Taylor II Edwin “Eddie” Lee Taylor II, 51, of Jane Lew was called to Heaven for duty on Tuesday, October 6, 2020. He passed after a courageous battle with cancer in the comfort of his home and surrounded by loving family. He was born in Weston on August 21, 1969, a son of Edwin Lee Taylor I and the late Phyllis Jane Jarvis Taylor. Forever cherishing their memories of Eddie’s brave spirit are his father, Ed Taylor of Weston; one daughter, Brittani Taylor of Weston; fiancé, Kimberly Gerath of Jane Lew; one sister, Angela Bleigh and husband, James, of Martinsburg; one niece, Taylor Bleigh; and one nephew, Dakota Bleigh. Eddie graduated from Lewis County High School in 1987. He was Christian by faith and a self-employed diesel mechanic for many years. After becoming a firefighter in 1991, Eddie was a member of the Weston VFD, Lewis County EMS, Walkersville VFD, and Buckhannon VFD before finding his home at the Jane Lew VFD. He held many positions within all of these departments with a career that spanned nearly three decades. In Eddie’s years with the Jane Lew Volunteer Fire Department he held positions of President, Vice President, Training Officer, Firefighter, Lieutenant, Captain, Assistant Chief, and was the Fire Chief for ten years. He headed the Junior Firefighter program, was a WVU fire service extension Instructor, and a RESA 7 Instructor. Eddie’s passion for fire service mentored and touched many lives across not only West Virginia but the entire United States. He taught training classes as far away as Hawaii and was always ready to answer the call to duty. Eddie liked riding his Harley and loved NY Yankee baseball. As the life of the party, Eddie was always fun loving and earned the title of “Fun Eddie” with his close friends. Above all, Eddie treasured his family and always put them first. He was loved by many and will be missed by all. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Jane Lew Fire Department and mailed to PO Box 44, Jane Lew, WV 26378. Due to the current COVID-19 restrictions, masks are required for all indoor events. Eddie’s request for cremation has been honored at Pat Boyle Funeral Home’s On-Site Crematory. Family and friends will gather at Pat Boyle Funeral Home and Cremation Service located at 144 Hackers Creek Rd. in Jane Lew from 2-5 p.m. on Saturday, October 10, 2020. We, at Pat Boyle Funeral Home and Cremation Service are honored and privileged to serve the family of Edwin “Eddie” Lee Taylor II. Online condolences may be expressed at www.PatBoyleFuneralHome.com.

