Faimont man has a passion for power washing

By Jasmin Adous
Published: Oct. 8, 2020 at 6:14 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - With the uncertainty of the virus that continues to sweep the state and counties still seeing cases, some just want to do what they can to help even if that means washing away the worries of his neighbors.

A passion to power wash.

“It’s something that everybody enjoys, seeing the before and after and it’s a feel...it feels good to do this for the community,” said A Fairmont native who owns Powerwash Bros Mitch Wood.

“I grabbed a scrub brush and started scrubbing cars for a living and we just cleaned bigger and bigger things. Now we’re doing huge apartment complexes and big churches like you see,” added Wood.

With the unknown that the coronavirus brings, some people just want to feel like they’re doing something, anything to help.

“It feels good to give back to the community that supported us. It’s hard being a small business these days," says Wood.

One of the oldest buildings in West Virginia, Trinity United Methodist Church, got a free cleaning.

Pastor Brad Bennett of Trinity United Methodist Church said, “We went through a tough time this year. We had a vandalism occur in February where some people came in, destroyed our sanctuary, downstairs, and tried to steal some stuff.”

Residents are the true testament of wood’s work.

“It says a lot about his character,” said Resident Roderick Jones.

Wood says his fall cleaning is free for non-profits upon request.

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.

