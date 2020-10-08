Advertisement

Fairmont State to hold all-virtual Winter Term

Would begin November 30th and end January 6th
By Jordan Darensbourg
Published: Oct. 8, 2020 at 10:16 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Fairmont State University in Marion County has added a five-week, all virtual winter term. This term starts November 30th and will end January 6th.

The new term will provide several benefits to students, including the opportunity to retake a challenging course, as well as ease course loads in upcoming spring or fall semesters. FSU President Dr. Mirta Martin said that this new term will allow more students to be on track to succeed.

“It’s a retention mechanism," Martin said, "because it affords students the opportunity to, who perhaps may not have done as well as they would’ve liked, to take that course over without falling behind.”

Martin also says that she had been planning on adding a winter term for the past couple of years, but the pandemic has offered Fairmont State many opportunities to make sure students are still learning, especially for in-state students.

“We are committed to providing our students a superb, affordable, and accessible face-to-face education." Martin said. "Approximately 92% of our students come from West Virginia, so we have become the destination of choice for West Virginians.”

Registration for the Winter Term will be open to students beginning October 19th, and waitlists will also be available for most courses. Students shouldn’t expect to take 15 credit hours during this term as they’re only permitted to register for one course this winter.

