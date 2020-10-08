Advertisement

Gilmer County’s game vs. Pendleton County called off

Due to medical precautions
GILMER COUNTY
GILMER COUNTY(WDTV)
Published: Oct. 8, 2020 at 1:06 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
GLENVILLE, W.Va (WDTV) - Gilmer County football will not play its scheduled game against Pendleton County this Friday.

Per GCHS athletic director Steve Shuff, the Titans are taking medical precautions after kids displayed multiple COVID-19 symptoms, such as strep throat. There are currently no cases of COVID-19 on the team.

The team has also shutdown practices for the remainder of the week.

“We are taking precautionary measures in our football program,” head coach Thomas Cogar wrote over text.

The Titans (3-2) are the 15th ranked team in Single A and are in search of their first playoff berth since 2016. They are slated to return to action next Friday against Calhoun County.

