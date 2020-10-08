Advertisement

Grafton man found guilty today of kidnapping, wanton endangerment and use or presentment of a firearm

By Veronica Ogbe
Published: Oct. 8, 2020 at 5:00 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PHILIPPI, W.Va (WDTV) - A jury found Randall Lewis Utt, 56, guilty on three counts today: one count of kidnapping, one count of wanton endangerment and one count of use or presentment of a firearm.

Utt of Grafton was accused of kidnapping and sexually assaulting a young woman back in 2018. Originally, according to the criminal complaint that was filed in 2018, Utt was accused of sexually assaulting a young woman at gunpoint, but sexual assault was not one of the counts he was charged with.

Utt was indicted with one count of kidnapping, three counts of first-degree sexual assault, one count of endangerment involving firearm and four counts of use or presentation of a firearm.

The jury at the Barbour County Courthouse decided to provide Utt with mercy, meaning that he will have to serve at least 10 years before receiving parole. His sentencing has not yet been determined.

