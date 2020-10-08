Advertisement

Haddix makes history for Hawks

Premier Bank Player of the Week
Jacob Haddix
Jacob Haddix(WDTV)
Published: Oct. 7, 2020 at 8:23 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
LOST CREEK, W.Va (WDTV) - South Harrison running back and Premier Bank Player of the Week Jacob Haddix has splashed on the Single A scene in 2020, compiling 742 yards and 10 total touchdowns in just five games.

His best game came this past Friday. The junior set a single-game school rushing record with 395 yards and four touchdowns in the Hawks' 46-24 win over Valley Wetzel. Freddy Canary set the previous mark in 2017.

“Jacob is one of a kind,” senior wide receiver Kaden Ryan said. “He’s a great runner and he can put the team on his back, but he is also very humble about it.”

Haddix, who was the Hawks back up running back a year ago, was primed for the role by first team all-stater and current member of Alderson Broaddus sprint football, Landon McFadden.

“He taught me a lot, helped with my vision, reading blocks and on defensive reading keys at DB last year,” Haddix said.

The Hawks will be off from competition this week after Harrison County flashed Orange on this Saturday’s DHHR map. When South Harrison (2-3) does return, Haddix is focused on continuing to help his team win, and hopefully putting together a 1,000 yard rushing season in the process.

