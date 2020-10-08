Harlon Eugene “Gene” Currey Harlon Eugene “Gene” Currey, 83, of Good Hope passed away following a brief illness on Tuesday, October 6, 2020 at Crestview Manor in Jane Lew. Gene blessed the lives of his parents when he was born at their home in Kincheloe on August 23, 1937. He was a son of the late Harlon and Eulah Pearl Francis Currey. On March 1, 1963 he married the love of his life Mary Catherine “Mary Caye” Richards. Gene missed her dearly after her passing on October 13, 2015 but they have been reunited to share eternity. In addition to his parents and wife, Gene was preceded in death by one brother, James Marion Currey; and one sister, Shirley Allen. Gene’s hardworking and wise spirit will be carried on by his two sons: Gregory Eugene Currey of Wilmington, NC, and Scott Harlon Currey of Kincheloe; three grandsons: Matthew Scott, Timothy Michael, and Nicholas Lee Currey, all of Kincheloe; one brother, David Currey and wife, Connie, of Clarksburg; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins. Gene graduated from Roosevelt Wilson High School with the class of 1955 and went on to defend his country by joining the United States Navy. He then spent over 35 years as a system analyst for PPG. Gene attended Pleasant Hill United Methodist Church and often enjoyed watching golf, hockey, the Pittsburgh Steelers and Pirates, and horseshoe pitching. He was also enjoyed and was talented at most sports including golf and horseshoe pithing. At one point Gene was a member of the Horseshoe Pitching League in Stonewood. Due to the current COVID-19 restrictions, masks are required for all indoor events. Friends and family will gather at Pat Boyle Funeral Home and Cremation Service located at 144 Hackers Creek Rd. in Jane Lew from 4-7 p.m. on Friday, October 9, 2020. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, October 10, 2020 in the Pat Boyle Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Michael Richards officiating. Interment will follow in the Good Hope Cemetery with full military honors provided by the United States Navy and Harrison County Honor Guard. We, at Pat Boyle Funeral Home and Cremation Service, are honored and privileged to serve the family of Harlon Eugene “Gene” Currey. Online condolences may be expressed at www.PatBoyleFuneralHome.com.

Harlon Eugene “Gene” Currey (Harlon Eugene “Gene” Currey)