Health officials report 186 new cases of COVID-19, one additional death in W.Va.

COVID 10/8
COVID 10/8(DHHR)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Oct. 8, 2020 at 10:27 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WDTV) - West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources officials reported 186 new COVID-19 cases in the Mountain State Thursday.

It brings the total count to 17,325.

DHHR officials also reported one additional COVID-19 related death in the state Thursday bringing the death count to 370.

The patient was a 78-year old male from Kanawha County.

“As many of us have grown tired of COVID-19, it is more important than ever to stay vigilant in our prevention efforts,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “Our sympathies are extended to this gentleman’s family.”

DHHR officials said 4,256 cases are currently active.

According to data from DHHR, 168 patients are currently hospitalized. 59 patients are in ICU, and 29 patients are on ventilators.

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (118), Berkeley (1,161), Boone (263), Braxton (15), Brooke (125), Cabell (941), Calhoun (29), Clay (44), Doddridge (39), Fayette (670), Gilmer (50), Grant (165), Greenbrier (139), Hampshire (112), Hancock (160), Hardy (95), Harrison (486), Jackson (306), Jefferson (467), Kanawha (2,994), Lewis (43), Lincoln (193), Logan (679), Marion (312), Marshall (188), Mason (152), McDowell (96), Mercer (445), Mineral (180), Mingo (419), Monongalia (2,124), Monroe (157), Morgan (68), Nicholas (129), Ohio (396), Pendleton (54), Pleasants (20), Pocahontas (60), Preston (165), Putnam (658), Raleigh (581), Randolph (284), Ritchie (16), Roane (61), Summers (61), Taylor (151), Tucker (42), Tyler (18), Upshur (150), Wayne (425), Webster (9), Wetzel (67), Wirt (15), Wood (396), Wyoming (132).

Free COVID-19 testing locations are available today in Boone, Cabell, Doddridge, Jackson, Kanawha, Lincoln, Marion, Summers, Taylor, and Upshur counties:

  • Boone County, October 8, 1:00 PM – 6:00 PM, Boone County Health Department, 213 Kenmore Drive, Danville, WV
  • Cabell County, October 8, 9:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Cabell County Health Department, 703 Seventh Avenue, Huntington, WV
  • Doddridge County, October 8, 12:00 PM – 6:00 PM, Doddridge County Park, 1252 Snowbird Road, West Union, WV
  • Jackson County, October 8, 2:00 PM – 6:00 PM, ElderCare Parking Lot, 107 Miller Drive, Ripley, WV
  • Kanawha County, October 8, 11:00 AM – 6:00 PM, Schoenbaum Center, 1701 Fifth Avenue, Charleston, WV (flu shots offered)
  • Lincoln County, October 8, 9:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Lincoln County Health Department, 8008 Court Avenue, Hamlin, WV
  • Marion County, October 8, 12:00 PM – 3:00 PM, Marion County Health Department, 300 Second Street, Fairmont, WV
  • Summers County, October 8, 1:00 PM – 5:30 PM, Hinton Freight Depot, 506 Commercial Street, Hinton, WV
  • Taylor County, October 8, 12:00 PM – 2:00 PM, First Baptist Church of Grafton, 2034 Webster Pike (US Rt. 119 South), Grafton, WV
  • Upshur County, October 8, 12:00 PM – 6:00 PM, Buckhannon-Upshur High School, 270 BU Drive, Buckhannon, WV

