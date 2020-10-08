Joseph Williams’ Morning Forecast | October 8, 2020

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Today is going to be cooler than yesterday, but still within the average for October, as a cold front continues bringing cool air into our region. High pressure out west means we’ll see highs in the mid-60s and mostly sunny skies. Tomorrow, moisture from Delta’s remnants will begin to push in, causing clouds to push in during the evening. Over the later weekend, rain showers from Delta will slide right on through, mostly coming through around Sunday, and leaving Monday morning. Next week, we’ll see average, October-like temperatures.

Today: It’s going to be a cool day outside, but at least we’ll see some sunshine. This comes as a high-pressure system to the west of us brings northerly winds into our region. High: 66.

Tonight: It’s going to be a calm night, with some clouds rolling through. Otherwise, skies will be mostly clear. Low: 42.

Friday: Cloud cover will start building around the afternoon hours, as moisture from the remnants of Delta starts flowing in. Southerly winds bring warm air into our region, which will result in warm temperatures. High: 74.

Saturday: More clouds will begin to roll in, and as the remnants of Hurricane Delta begin pushing through, we’ll start seeing rain showers. Most will be confined to the south for the afternoon and evening, but a few could stray north. High: 73.

