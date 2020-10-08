Advertisement

Mildred Lou McDaniel, 84, of Hepzibah, passed away Tuesday morning, October 6, 2020, in the United Hospital Center following a brief illness. She was born in Russell County, VA, on July 9, 1936, a daughter of the late Patton George and Hattie Icyphene (Hale) McGlothlin She is survived by her loving husband of 62 years, Charles Wayne McDaniel, whom she married on October 25, 1958. Also surviving are her daughter, Donna Moore and her husband Jimmie of Monongah; four grandchildren, Charles Ryan McDaniel; Matthew Scott Moore and his wife Brittany; Michael Moore and his wife Lisa; and Aimee Upton; 7 great-grandchildren, Tynlee Moore, Lochlan Moore, Trenton Moore, Colten Moore, Justin Upton, Brandon Upton, and Trevor Upton; her “adopted” daughter Melinda Shaw Kreps; three sisters, Ruby Maxwell, Salem, VA; Pauline Harrison, Pulaski, VA; and Margaret Ann Cochran, Pounding Mill, VA; and many nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Charles David McDaniel; two sisters, Ruth Meadows and Fay Cochran; and two brothers, Raymond and Ralph McGlothlin. Mildred loved going to yard sales and shopping. She enjoyed crafting, decorating, and playing family poker. Above all, she loved taking care of her family by having them all together and cooking for them. Condolences to the McDaniel Family may be left at burnsidefuneralhome.com Friends will be received at Burnside Funeral Home, 607 S. Virginia Avenue, Bridgeport, from 9 a.m. – 12 Noon on Friday, October 9, 2020, where services will be at 12 Noon on Friday with Reverend Thomas P. Horne presiding. Interment will follow in WV National Cemetery. Burnside Funeral Home, Bridgeport
