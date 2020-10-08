Mobile clinic offers free flu shots

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - A mobile clinic made an appearance in Fairmont today.

The CVS Pharmacy, in cooperation with the Marion County Family Resource Network offered free flu shots for residents on Washington street.

Executive director of the network, Frank Jarman, says he was contacted by CVS pharmacy to host a mobile flu shot clinic.

Jarman says he is always up for partnering with the community, especially if they are doing good.

“Aetna is a good partner with us, anytime that they’re doing something with CVS, we want to be a part of it,” says Jarman. “The Marion County FRN is all about helping the community stay happy and healthy and this way they’re staying healthy and we wanted to make sure we were a part of that.”

The Marion County FRN is also giving out commemorative Christmas ornaments if you donate $5.00 to the organization.

You can find more events on their Facebook page.

