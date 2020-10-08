Paul Robert “Peck” Davis age 86 of Slab Camp Rd, Independence, WV 26374 passed away Wednesday, October 7, 2020 at the J.W. Ruby Memorial Hospital, in Morgantown, WV. Peck was born December 29, 1932 in Independence a son of late Paul D. Davis and Maude Elizabeth (Matthews) Davis. He is survived by his Beloved wife of 56 years married on September 20, 1964 Wilma Jean (Weaver) Davis, two children; Kelly Sue Davis Burns and husband Crist of Delta, Pa and Kevin Lee Davis of Edgewood, Md., four grandchildren: Crist A. Burns (Cathrine0, Benjamin Clark Burns (Jennifer), James Robert Burns (Girlfriend Samantha), Kevin Lee Davis Jr: two great-grandchild Colin and Catlin Burns: two sisters: Virginia Ellis of Grafton, WV, Iris Hyson and Husband Dick of Winchester, VA, also survived by several nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by: one son: Paul Leslie Davis, two brothers: Larry Davis and one brother who died in infancy. One Brother-in-Law: Jack Ellis. Peck worked on his father’s sawmill, Sterling Fawcett. He moved to Baltimore, Md. Where he work for Owens Yacht, Chevrolet Plant, for Ingleside Metal Products for 20 years, Carr Lawry Glass for two yrs, then he went J.M Huber Co. He did heating & AC on the side. He bought his uncles farm and moved back to WV., started Davis Dozer till his health forced him to retire. He was a Baptist by faith. Family will receive friends at the Donald G. Ford Funeral Home in Grafton on Friday, October 9, 2020 from 4:00-8:00 p.m. Funeral Services will be conducted at the funeral home on Saturday, October 10, 2020 at 10:00 11:00 a.m. with Pastor Carl Trickett officiating. Interment will follow at the Matthew Family Cemetery. CDC guidelines will be followed so please bring your own face masks, and follow the 6ft. distance guidelines. Online Condolences: www.dondaldgfordfuneralhome.com.

