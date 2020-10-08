Police: Human remains found in Morgantown

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Morgantown Police discovered human remains near the Decker’s Creek Rail-Trail and the I-68 overpass on Oct. 7. around 6 pm, according to officials.

Officers said that two volunteers of Friends of Decker’s Creek were cleaning a camp site along the Rail-Trail when they discovered human remains inside of an old coke oven in a wooded area near the Rail-Trail.

Coke ovens were used in coal mining to convert the coal into industrial coke which is a clean-burning fuel.

Officers said that they didn’t find any forms of identification near the remains.

The remains will be transported to the State Medical Examiner’s Office to determine the cause of death, according to officials.

Interim Chief Eric Powell and the Morgantown Police Department are investigating.

