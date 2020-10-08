Advertisement

Police: Human remains found in Morgantown

(KKTV)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Oct. 8, 2020 at 10:15 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Morgantown Police discovered human remains near the Decker’s Creek Rail-Trail and the I-68 overpass on Oct. 7. around 6 pm, according to officials.

Officers said that two volunteers of Friends of Decker’s Creek were cleaning a camp site along the Rail-Trail when they discovered human remains inside of an old coke oven in a wooded area near the Rail-Trail. 

Coke ovens were used in coal mining to convert the coal into industrial coke which is a clean-burning fuel.

Officers said that they didn’t find any forms of identification near the remains.

The remains will be transported to the State Medical Examiner’s Office to determine the cause of death, according to officials.

Interim Chief Eric Powell and the Morgantown Police Department are investigating.

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Health officials report 186 new cases of COVID-19, one additional death in W.Va.

Updated: moments ago
|
By WDTV News Staff
West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources officials reported 186 new COVID-19 cases in the Mountain State Thursday.

News

Fairmont State to hold all-virtual Winter Term

Updated: 14 minutes ago
|
By Jordan Darensbourg
Would begin November 30th and end January 6th

News

Haddix makes Hawk History

Updated: 9 hours ago

News

Mobile clinic offers free flu shots

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Jasmin Adous
A mobile clinic made an appearance in Fairmont today.

Latest News

News

mobile clinic

Updated: 14 hours ago

News

Protest in response to Mon County’s proposed roundabout plan

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Veronica Ogbe
One family is saying that an idea proposed by the county commission will only ruin what has been in their family for generations.

News

Pet Helpers: Pedro

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By WDTV News Staff
Pedro is a chihuahua who is approximately 11 years old, weighing in at around 8 pounds.

News

Pet Helpers- Pietro

Updated: 16 hours ago

News

Arrest made after 9-year-old abducted on camera

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By WDTV News Staff
Police in Rhode Island have a man in custody who they say abducted a 9-year-old girl.

News

Police: Driver hit two vehicles, drove on opposite side of road, almost ran over pedestrians

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By WDTV News Staff
On Oct. 6., officers say that Hilling was driving a maroon Toyota Corolla in the opposite lane of traffic on West Run Rd in Morgantown. Hilling was allegedly passing other vehicles at speeds over 90 mph.