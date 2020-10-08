Randolph County Commission: the Cain Annex building has been closed

ELKINS, W.Va (WDTV) - Randolph County Commission announced that the Cain Annex building has been closed until Tuesday due to another positive test in the same office within that building.

The commission is asking all employees within that building to get tested or retested before returning to work.

In a Facebook post, Randolph County Commission apologized for any inconvenience this may cause. They said that they are professionally disinfecting the buildings for their employees' and the public’s safety.

