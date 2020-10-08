Advertisement

Remains of missing Buckhannon hunter found in Utah

Carl Crumrine, 69, reported missing in October 2019
Carl L. Crumine, 69, of Buckhannon, went missing in October 2019 during a hunting trip in a remote Utah forest.
Carl L. Crumine, 69, of Buckhannon, went missing in October 2019 during a hunting trip in a remote Utah forest.(WDTV)
By Josh Croup
Published: Oct. 8, 2020 at 7:23 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
SUMMIT COUNTY, Utah (WDTV) - The remains of a man from Buckhannon who went missing during a hunting trip nearly one year ago have been found in the forest where he was last seen.

Carl Crumrine, 69, was reported missing on Oct. 14, 2019, while he was with a group hunting and camping in the Uinta-Wasatch-Cache National Forest. He left his group at around 5:30 that morning and didn’t return by sunset, so a member of his hunting group called 911.

His remains were found around one mile from where he was camping. Authorities said the location where they were found is a densely wooded area with fallen timber.

Deputies received a call around 9:30 a.m. on Monday from a hunter who said he found human bones, clothes, a survival pack and a rifle. Investigators recovered the remains and sent them to the state medical examiner’s office where they were identified.

The widespread search efforts continued for weeks last year even through heavy snow that accumulated in the area. The Summit County Sheriff in Utah confirmed today’s update in a Facebook post.

“Our sincere condolences are with the Crumrine family and friends as they mourn the loss of Carl,” the post said. “We appreciate the many personnel, agencies and resources that worked diligently over the past year to find Carl and bring closure to his family.”

NEW - On October 5, 2020 just after 9:30am, the Summit County Sheriff’s Office received a phone call from a hunter who...

Posted by Summit County Sheriff - Utah on Thursday, October 8, 2020

