Thursday Evening Forecast | October 8th 2020

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Much calmer winds for this afternoon with more featured sunshine. Get in those sunny rays now, because high clouds will begin to increase by late Friday afternoon from the South. We await the leftovers of Delta, which will be a remnant low by the time it reaches us. First the cloud cover, then a shower or two before a rainy day for Sunday. Not expecting too many water issues for Sunday since the month has been off to a dry start but some of that rain may come down at a moderate to heavy pace at times. Monday we start with a few showers as that system moves out then we are briefly dry before a cold front sweeps through overnight into Tuesday bringing another quick rinse mainly to areas North of US-50.

Friday: Early sunshine with high cirrus clouds increasing throughout the afternoon. Warmer temperatures. High: 75

Saturday: An overcast/hazy look as clouds from Delta take over. An isolated shower possible as the remnant low inches in from the Mississippi and Tennessee Valley. High: 74

Sunday: This will be a day where the faucet is turned on and off with periodic rain showers throughout the morning and afternoon with some areas receiving a healthy 1-2″ of rainfall, some areas may even receive more than that with pockets of heavy rain. High: 72

Monday: Morning rain showers then briefly dry in the afternoon before a cold front approaches late at night bringing a few showers into Tuesday morning. High: 74