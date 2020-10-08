Advertisement

Thursday Evening Forecast | October 8th 2020

Sat and Rad 10 8 2020
Sat and Rad 10 8 2020(wdtv)
By Colleen Campbell
Published: Oct. 8, 2020 at 3:52 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Much calmer winds for this afternoon with more featured sunshine. Get in those sunny rays now, because high clouds will begin to increase by late Friday afternoon from the South. We await the leftovers of Delta, which will be a remnant low by the time it reaches us. First the cloud cover, then a shower or two before a rainy day for Sunday. Not expecting too many water issues for Sunday since the month has been off to a dry start but some of that rain may come down at a moderate to heavy pace at times. Monday we start with a few showers as that system moves out then we are briefly dry before a cold front sweeps through overnight into Tuesday bringing another quick rinse mainly to areas North of US-50.

Friday: Early sunshine with high cirrus clouds increasing throughout the afternoon. Warmer temperatures. High: 75

Saturday: An overcast/hazy look as clouds from Delta take over. An isolated shower possible as the remnant low inches in from the Mississippi and Tennessee Valley. High: 74

Sunday: This will be a day where the faucet is turned on and off with periodic rain showers throughout the morning and afternoon with some areas receiving a healthy 1-2″ of rainfall, some areas may even receive more than that with pockets of heavy rain. High: 72

Monday: Morning rain showers then briefly dry in the afternoon before a cold front approaches late at night bringing a few showers into Tuesday morning. High: 74

Latest News

Forecast

Joseph Williams’ Morning Forecast | October 8, 2020

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Joseph Williams
It's going to be a cool, nice day this Thursday, but we'll start seeing clouds rolling through soon. Find out when and why right here!

Forecast

Colleen Campbell's 11 PM Forecast 10 7 2020

Updated: 16 hours ago

Forecast

Wednesday Evening Forecast | October 7th 2020

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Colleen Campbell
Winds become later tonight, cooler temperatures tomorrow before tropical moisture pulls in from the South and rain greets us this weekend.

Forecast

Colleen Campbell's 6 pm Forecast October 7th 2020

Updated: 21 hours ago

Latest News

Forecast

Joseph Williams’ Morning Forecast | October 7, 2020

Updated: Oct. 7, 2020 at 7:44 AM EDT
|
By Joseph Williams
It's a lovely morning so far, but that raises the question of when we'll cool down again. Find out when and why right here!

Forecast

Tuesday Night Forecast | October 6th 2020

Updated: Oct. 6, 2020 at 11:38 PM EDT
|
By Colleen Campbell
A pleasant dry pattern with warmer air will hang with us for today and tomorrow. Wednesday will be windy with cooler temperatures for Thursday before tropical moisture returns by late Friday.

Forecast

Colleen Campbell's 11 PM Forecast October 6th 2020

Updated: Oct. 6, 2020 at 11:34 PM EDT

Forecast

Colleen Campbell's 6 PM forecast 10 6 2020

Updated: Oct. 6, 2020 at 6:32 PM EDT

Forecast

Joseph Williams’ Morning Forecast | October 6, 2020

Updated: Oct. 6, 2020 at 7:49 AM EDT
|
By Joseph Williams
We started out cool this morning, but we'll be heating up this afternoon. Find out how much and why right here!

Forecast

Monday Night Forecast | October 5th 2020

Updated: Oct. 5, 2020 at 11:30 PM EDT
|
By Colleen Campbell
Chilly but dry tonight under a clear sky. Warmer tomorrow afternoon.