Tony J. Gallo Tony J. Gallo, 91, of Clarksburg passed away at his residence on Tuesday, October 6, 2020 surrounded by his family. He was born in Reynoldsville on September 26, 1929, a son of the late Marion “Shoemaker” and Mary Drumpus Gallo. He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Joan Davis Gallo, whom he married on August 24, 1958. Also surviving are three daughters, Toni Ann Caroli and her husband Dan of Clarksburg, Jennifer “Jenny” Kahler and her husband Dan of Deep Creek Lake, MD, and Lori Gallo of Frederick, MD; four grandchildren, Jason Stone and his wife Christina of Morgantown, Julia Stone and her partner Jason Swiger of Clarksburg, Ashli Kahler of Morgantown and Jonah Kahler of Lexington, KY; six great grandchildren, Hailey, Gavin and Annabella Stone, Dominic and Joe Swiger and Kamryn Caroli; and several special cousins. Mr. Gallo was a 1948 graduate of Victory High School. He was an Electronic Technician having retired from PPG and Fourco Glass Company and was a member of the Bethlehem Baptist Church. He loved golfing, camping, fishing, working outdoors and was a Ham Radio operator. More than anything, Tony loved his daughters and his wife. Family and friends may call at the Amos Carvelli Funeral Home, 201 Edison Street, Nutter Fort on Friday, October 9, 2020 from 10:00 am to 12:00 pm, where funeral services will be held at 12:00 pm with Pastor Doug Murray officiating. Interment will be in the Floral Hills Memorial Gardens. The family would like to encourage all visitors to wear a face covering. Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family at www.amoscarvelli.com. A service of Amos Carvelli Funeral Home.

