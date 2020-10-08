Advertisement

Tony J. Gallo

Tony J. Gallo, 91, of Clarksburg passed away at his residence on Tuesday, October 6, 2020 surrounded by his family. He was born in Reynoldsville on September 26, 1929, a son of the late Marion “Shoemaker” and Mary Drumpus Gallo. He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Joan Davis Gallo, whom he married on August 24, 1958. Also surviving are three daughters, Toni Ann Caroli and her husband Dan of Clarksburg, Jennifer “Jenny” Kahler and her husband Dan of Deep Creek Lake, MD, and Lori Gallo of Frederick, MD; four grandchildren, Jason Stone and his wife Christina of Morgantown, Julia Stone and her partner Jason Swiger of Clarksburg, Ashli Kahler of Morgantown and Jonah Kahler of Lexington, KY; six great grandchildren, Hailey, Gavin and Annabella Stone, Dominic and Joe Swiger and Kamryn Caroli; and several special cousins. Mr. Gallo was a 1948 graduate of Victory High School. He was an Electronic Technician having retired from PPG and Fourco Glass Company and was a member of the Bethlehem Baptist Church. He loved golfing, camping, fishing, working outdoors and was a Ham Radio operator. More than anything, Tony loved his daughters and his wife. Family and friends may call at the Amos Carvelli Funeral Home, 201 Edison Street, Nutter Fort on Friday, October 9, 2020 from 10:00 am to 12:00 pm, where funeral services will be held at 12:00 pm with Pastor Doug Murray officiating. Interment will be in the Floral Hills Memorial Gardens. The family would like to encourage all visitors to wear a face covering. Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family at www.amoscarvelli.com. A service of Amos Carvelli Funeral Home.
Tony J. Gallo
Tony J. Gallo(Picasa | Tony J. Gallo)
Published: Oct. 7, 2020 at 10:06 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) -

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Funerals

Mildred Lou McDaniel

Updated: 6 minutes ago
Mildred Lou McDaniel

Funerals

Donna Michele Musser Branton

Updated: 9 minutes ago
Donna Michele Musser Branton

Funerals

Edwin “Eddie” Lee Taylor II

Updated: 24 minutes ago
Edwin “Eddie” Lee Taylor II

Funerals

Harlon Eugene “Gene” Currey

Updated: 27 minutes ago
Harlon Eugene “Gene” Currey

Latest News

Funerals

Marybell Susan Smallwood

Updated: Oct. 6, 2020 at 10:11 AM EDT
Marybell Susan Smallwood

Funerals

Betty L. McClung McVaney

Updated: Oct. 5, 2020 at 10:22 AM EDT
Betty L. McClung McVaney

Funerals

Mary Frances Hamrick Mitchell Cunningham

Updated: Oct. 4, 2020 at 9:26 AM EDT
Mary Frances Hamrick Mitchell Cunningham

Funerals

Fred Madison Miller Sr

Updated: Oct. 2, 2020 at 1:25 PM EDT
Fred Madison Miller Sr

Funerals

Janet Joyce Graves Toothman

Updated: Oct. 2, 2020 at 11:50 AM EDT
Janet Joyce Graves Toothman

Funerals

Anna Marion Hostutler

Updated: Oct. 2, 2020 at 11:19 AM EDT
Anna Marion Hostutler