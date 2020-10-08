Advertisement

US jobless claims likely remain high as layoffs persist

By CHRISTOPHER RUGABER
Published: Oct. 8, 2020 at 7:12 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — The government will provide its latest picture Thursday of the pace of layoffs in the United States, which have remained high since the viral pandemic erupted in March even while federal aid for the jobless has lapsed.

The still-elevated number of people seeking unemployment benefits each week reflects an economy that has recovered only slightly more than half the 22 million jobs that were lost to the pandemic. Millions of Americans are facing unemployment with vastly diminished aid since the expiration of a $600-a-week federal benefit this summer.

The latest report on jobless claims comes just after President Donald Trump cut off talks in Washington over a new federal rescue aid package that economists say is urgently needed for unemployed workers and struggling businesses.

At the same time, some newly laid-off people are facing delays in receiving unemployment benefits as some state agencies intensify efforts to combat fraudulent applications and clear out backlogged claims.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

American poet Louise Glück wins Nobel literature prize

Updated: 13 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
In 2018 the award was postponed after sex abuse allegations rocked the Swedish Academy, the secretive body that chooses the winners.

National Politics

White House tries to contain coronavirus outbreak

Updated: 34 minutes ago
|
Trump, back in the Oval Office, calls his coronavirus diagnosis a blessing in disguise.

Coronavirus

Wallen dropped as ‘SNL’ performer after breaking COVID rules

Updated: 41 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
He apologized after he was shown on TikTok socializing maskless at a crowded bar and house party this past weekend in Alabama.

National

Prince William, David Attenborough launch ‘Earthshot’ award

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
The plan consists of five prizes of 1 million pounds ($1.3 million) awarded each year for the next 10 years, providing at least 50 solutions to the world’s greatest environmental problems by 2030.

Latest News

National

Busy 2020 hurricane season has Louisiana bracing a 6th time

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Hurricane Delta is the 25th named storm of the Atlantic’s unprecedented hurricane season.

News

Haddix makes Hawk History

Updated: 6 hours ago

National Politics

Vice President Mike Pence and Sen. Kamala Harris face-off in the only VP debate this election cycle

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
Vice President Mike Pence and Sen. Kamala Harris face-off in the only VP debate this election cycle.

National Politics

Pence, Harris spar over COVID-19 in vice presidential debate

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The debate Wednesday night in Salt Lake City is the most highly anticipated vice presidential debate in recent memory.

National

Vice presidential debate wrap

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
Vice President Mike Pence and Sen. Kamala Harris face-off in one and only VP debate this election cycle.

National

Pence: We'll have vaccine in record time

Updated: 9 hours ago
Pence says a coronavirus vaccine will be hear "in unheard of time."