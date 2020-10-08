Virgin Hyperloop certification center to be built in W.Va.

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia will be the home of the Virgin Hyperloop cirtification center.

The new Hyperloop Certification Center (HCC) will be built on nearly 800 acres of land, spanning Tucker and Grant counties.

The project will be using people from West Virginia University, Marshall University as well as others from across the state.

“West Virginia is well-positioned to provide a fully-integrated solution that advances the nationwide opportunity for hyperloop,” said Jay Walder, CEO of Virgin Hyperloop. “The engineering and scientific talent, combined with the skilled workforce and collaborative spirit we know is critical to this project, is all right here.”

Hyperloop moves people and goods in pods through a vacuum tube at speeds exceeding 600 mph, enabling travel from Pittsburgh to Chicago in 41 minutes or New York City to Washington, D.C. in just 30 minutes.

Walder noted that the Hyperloop Certification Center’s role is critical, a necessary next step in taking proven technology and demonstrating to regulators and certifiers that it works and is safe for passengers, according to a press release.

Work on the HCC is expected to begin in 2021.

WVU’s Bureau of Business and Economic Research predicts the total economic impact of the center’s ongoing operation on the West Virginia economy to be $48 million annually.

“Today is a fantastic day for the state of West Virginia, and I’d like to be the first to officially welcome the folks from Virgin Hyperloop to their new home,” Gov. Jim Justice said. "For years, I have been saying that West Virginia is the best kept secret on the East Coast, and it’s true. Just look at this announcement and all it will bring to our state – investment, jobs, and tremendous growth. It’s a true honor and privilege to be selected as the site for the Hyperloop Certification Center and lead the nation in this next step forward for transportation.

“When we approached Virgin Hyperloop, I told them that we would do everything we could to bring this opportunity to West Virginia,” Gov. Justice continued. “We look forward to working with the Virgin Hyperloop team to create a lasting partnership for years to come.”

Here’s what West Virginia leaders say about the project:

WVU President Gordon Gee:

“I am committed to building a consortium of universities from around the country, which will lend their expertise to further develop the vision of hyperloop,” WVU President Gordon Gee said. “We will also create educational and institutional opportunities for students, faculty, and staff to be a part of this program. There is no greater learning lab than what we will build here in West Virginia.”

Marshall University President Jerome Gilbert:

“Higher Education institutions are hubs for research, innovation, and talent,” Marshall University President Jerome Gilbert said. “Colleges and universities help build and strengthen our communities and, in this partnership with Virgin Hyperloop, the awesome opportunity to build the communities of the future is now at our doorstep.”

U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV):

“Nearly a year ago, I wrote to Sir Richard Branson, highlighting the benefits of doing business in West Virginia and urging him to pick the Mountain State for the newest Virgin Hyperloop venture. Today we celebrate the beginning of a new partnership between West Virginia and Virgin Hyperloop that will last for decades to come,” said Senator Manchin. “Virgin Hyperloop’s decision to make West Virginia the home of their Certification Center is a testament to our people and proves that when West Virginia competes, we win. West Virginia continues to grow in the technology, manufacturing, and innovation sectors, and I look forward to witnessing the benefits of this progress as we advance the future of travel right here in our great state of West Virginia.”

U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV):

“Over the last several years, West Virginia’s economy has begun to diversify into new sectors,” Senator Capito said. “The announcement that Virgin Hyperloop’s Certification Center and test track will be located right here in our state will help us continue this growth in the knowledge based economy. I’m glad that Virgin Hyperloop views West Virginia as a state on the edge of the tech economy. With our educational institutions, research and development opportunities, skilled workforce, low cost of living, and high quality of life, West Virginia is the ideal selection. I’ve been a consistent advocate for this project and am thrilled we’ve been selected as the site. Not only does this announcement prove that West Virginia is moving forward, but it also shows that we have what it takes to draw in more technology jobs that will support the future of transportation. This is a tremendous day for all of West Virginia, but particularly Tucker and Grant counties.”

House Speaker Roger Hanshaw, R-Clay:

“This is truly a great day for West Virginia,” Speaker Hanshaw said. “Virgin Hyperloop’s decision is a tremendous honor for our state and affirmation that the sound leadership, responsible reforms and collaborative teamwork we have put in place at all levels of government have been recognized by business innovators across the globe.”

Senate President Mitch Carmichael, R-Jackson:

“Today’s announcement by Virgin Hyperloop demonstrates the newly found appeal of West Virginia for job creators in the high-tech industry and other fields to make a significant commitment and investment in our state. I am incredibly grateful to Virgin Hyperloop for the faith that they are putting into West Virginia with this project,” Senate President Carmichael said. “I look forward to seeing this project develop and bring with it good, high-paying jobs for years to come.”

Delegates John Paul Hott, R-Grant:

“This is a phenomenal day for our region and we look forward to welcoming Virgin Hyperloop to our area,” Delegate Hott said. “This decision is a tremendous shot in the arm to our region, and will result in a significant number of construction jobs along with good-paying permanent jobs once the facility is up and running. We thank Governor Justice for bringing everyone from the state and local levels to the table to help encourage Virgin Hyperloop to locate here. We stand ready to help the company in any way we can.”

Gary Howell, R-Mineral:

“This is recognition that West Virginia, and the Potomac Highlands in particular, is a great place to invest and do business,” Delegate Howell said. “We’ve worked hard to attract business leaders and investment to our region, and Virgin Hyperloop’s decision is proof that West Virginia is now being recognized as a prime location to create jobs and grow a business. This is a great day for West Virginia, and something all our citizens can be proud of.”

Congresswoman Carol Miller:

“I am excited to welcome Virgin Hyperloop to West Virginia. This partnership will create modern jobs, establish our state as a hub for innovation, and unlock new opportunities in the 21st century economy. Working together, we will develop cutting-edge American transportation technology that we will export throughout the world,” Congresswoman Carol Miller said.

Congressman David McKinley:

“The Hyperloop Certification Center will put West Virginia on the map as a hub of innovation. The project will help further diversify our economy, attract jobs and investment, and shine a spotlight on what makes our state great,” Congressman David McKinley said.

Congressman Alex Mooney:

“There is no better place than West Virginia for high-tech, innovative transportation solutions. The Hyperloop Certification Center will create thousands of new jobs in the region, and American-made technology will be produced right here in the Mountain State,” Congressman Alex Mooney said.

