West Virginia ranked highest risk for animal collision

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia is ranked the state with the highest risk for animal collision including deer, dogs and farm animals, according to State Farm.

West Virginia drivers have a 1 in 37 chance of colliding with an animal while driving.

COVID also has had an impact on animal strikes. Compared to last year at the same time, there has been a 20% decrease (more than 70,000 claims) in animal collisions due to less drivers being on the road, according to State Farm.

Top 10 States at Risk for Animal Collision

1) West Virginia

2) Montana

3) Pennsylvania

4) South Dakota

5) Michigan

6) Wisconsin

7) Iowa

8) Mississippi

9) Minnesota

10) Wyoming

Below are tips from State Farm:

Animal Collision Safety Tips

· Use extra caution and slow-down in known animal crossing zones.

· Slow down. Reduce your vehicle’s speed and maintain a constant lookout for animals. Travel at a speed that will allow you to stop in time if an animal comes into the beam cast by your headlights

· Dusk to dawn are high-risk times; use high beams when appropriate.

· Scan the road and avoid swerving when you see an animal. Brake firmly when you notice an animal in or near your path, but stay in your lane. Many serious crashes occur when drivers swerve to avoid a deer and hit another vehicle or lose control of their cars.

· Always wear your seatbelt. Safety belts saved an estimated 114,955 lives in 2017.

After-crash tips

Move your vehicle to a safe place: Pull to the side of the road and turn on your hazard lights.

Call police: If an animal is blocking traffic and could be create a threat for other drivers.

Document: Take photographs of the road, your surroundings and damage.

Stay away from the animal : A frightened, wounded animal could use its legs and hooves to harm you. Do not attempt to move an animal.

Don’t assume your vehicle is safe to drive : Look for leaking fluid, loose parts, tire damage, broken lights and other hazard .

Contact your insurance company: Quickly file your insurance claim

