$150,000 given to fund West Virginia Women’s Commission, Gov. Justice announces

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV)- Necessary funding will be supplied to keep the West Virginia Women’s Commission running, according to a press release by Gov. Jim Justice.

Gov. Justice has made $150,000 available from the DHHR budget to fund the Women’s Commission immediately, according to the release.

“Our Women’s Commission is such an important advocacy group for our state,” said Gov. Justice. “I am proud to be able to secure the funding they need to continue their great work in helping empower women and young ladies in West Virginia.”

The Women’s Commission advocates for women’s economic status, health, safety, education and leadership across the state of West Virginia women, according tot a press release.

