Among those affected: Harrison County Senior Center to participate in Walk to End Alzheimer’s

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - The Harrison County Senior Center will walk to end Alzheimer’s Sunday Oct. 11 at 2 p.m.

Due to the pandemic, seniors and other community members participating will have to follow safety precautions.

The team will meet at the Clarksburg City park and will be joined by Mayor Kennedy.

A board member of the center and the team captain, Bill O’Field said Alzheimer’s affects seniors the most which is why it’s important that they participate.

“It touches our communities, our families, and being a board member here at the senior center I’ve seen members go into dementia and it goes even further than that," O’Field said. “So we see it happening here,” he said.

Donations can be made at the senior center, online or at the Maple Shelter the day of the event. They will be accepting donations until December 31st.

