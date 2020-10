FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - East Fairmont (1-5) fell to the 10th ranked team in AA, Clay County (5-1) on Thursday night, 34-14.

QB Grant Krajeski threw three touchdowns for the Panthers.

East Fairmont is scheduled to play Liberty at East-West Stadium for Week 7.

