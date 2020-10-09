Advertisement

Fairmont State University to instate coronavirus surveillance testing

Students begin class at Fairmont State University on August 10.
Students begin class at Fairmont State University on August 10.(WDTV)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Oct. 9, 2020 at 6:14 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Fairmont State University officials say they will soon instate a campus-wide coronavirus surveillance testing initiative.

According to a press release by University staff, saliva-based testing will be self-administered by a sample of students, faculty and staff equal to 10% of the on-campus population.

The surveillance testing initiative is a part of the University’s strategy to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 and is a response to a mandate by Governor Jim Justice.

Fairmont State University will hold a media event on October 12th to review the testing operations.

“The University has been a regional and national leader in terms of our COVID response,” Mirta M. Martin, president of Fairmont State University, said in a statement. “Surveillance testing is key to managing COVID in our community. Via pain-free, saliva-based testing, we’ll better monitor COVID-19 trends on campus, allowing us to mitigate any potential outbreaks.”

Surveillance testing will be implemented in a phased approach, with Phase I beginning the week of October 12. This testing stage will focus on employees, students residing on campus, and athletes. Phase II will launch the week of October 19, encompassing a stratified sample of students and employees across campus. Surveillance testing will continue through the end of the fall semester, concluding prior to finals week.

Samples from the student and employee populations will be selected and tested for COVID-19, regardless of a known exposure. Officials say this strategy will enable the University to make inferences about the spread level on campus, while identifying asymptomatic cases for quarantine.

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Grafton Trick-or-Treating guidelines among the COVID-19 pandemic

Updated: moments ago
|
By Jasmin Adous
It’s news we’ve all been waiting for, trick-or-treating guidelines.

News

House Call: Negative Consequences of malnutrition

Updated: 17 minutes ago

News

Mountain East Conference push basketball, wrestling, track and swimming to 2021

Updated: 38 minutes ago
|
By WDTV News Staff
According to a press release by the Mountain East Conference, basketball, swimming and track for the conference will begin no earlier than January 1st of 2021.

News

$150,000 given to fund West Virginia Women’s Commission, Gov. Justice announces

Updated: 2 hours ago
Necessary funding will be supplied to keep the West Virginia Women’s Commission running.

Latest News

News

Gov. Justice leads Salango in the race for W.Va. Governor according to recent poll

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WDTV News Staff
Gov. Jim Justice (R) Leads Ben Salango (D) by 19 percentage points

News

Mon County bars will be allowed to open Tuesday

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WDTV News Staff
Gov. Justice said that he will be sending more ABCA agents and more State Police to the area to enforce guidelines.

News

Free COVID-19 testing in Clarksburg

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By WDTV News Staff
COVID-19 testing today and tomorrow at Nathan Goff Armory in Clarksburg.

News

Upshur County Schools see uptick in COVID-19 cases

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Jordan Darensbourg
The Upshur County School district reported additional positive COVID-19 cases of school staff and students Thursday morning.

News

Health officials report 382 new cases of COVID-19, the most cases reported in one day in W.Va.

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By WDTV News Staff
382 is the most cases reported in one day in W.Va.

News

MISSING: Police search for Garrett County teen

Updated: 13 hours ago
They say Danelle Ruth Miller, 14, was last seen on Wednesday, October 7, after she left her home in the Grantsville area of Garrett County, Maryland.