Fairmont State University to instate coronavirus surveillance testing

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Fairmont State University officials say they will soon instate a campus-wide coronavirus surveillance testing initiative.

According to a press release by University staff, saliva-based testing will be self-administered by a sample of students, faculty and staff equal to 10% of the on-campus population.

The surveillance testing initiative is a part of the University’s strategy to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 and is a response to a mandate by Governor Jim Justice.

Fairmont State University will hold a media event on October 12th to review the testing operations.

“The University has been a regional and national leader in terms of our COVID response,” Mirta M. Martin, president of Fairmont State University, said in a statement. “Surveillance testing is key to managing COVID in our community. Via pain-free, saliva-based testing, we’ll better monitor COVID-19 trends on campus, allowing us to mitigate any potential outbreaks.”

Surveillance testing will be implemented in a phased approach, with Phase I beginning the week of October 12. This testing stage will focus on employees, students residing on campus, and athletes. Phase II will launch the week of October 19, encompassing a stratified sample of students and employees across campus. Surveillance testing will continue through the end of the fall semester, concluding prior to finals week.

Samples from the student and employee populations will be selected and tested for COVID-19, regardless of a known exposure. Officials say this strategy will enable the University to make inferences about the spread level on campus, while identifying asymptomatic cases for quarantine.

