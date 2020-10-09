Families of veterans linked to Clarksburg VA investigation reach tentative settlements

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The families of five veterans who died while in the care of the Clarksburg VA Medical Center have reached tentative settlements in the civil cases filed in connection with the murders of serial killer Reta Mays.

According to court documents, the four families Charleston attorney Tony O’Dell represents filed for tentative settlements. Below are what each family filed:

The family of Air Force veteran George Shaw filed for a $975,000 settlement,

The family of Navy veteran John Hallman filed for a $950,000 settlement,

The family of Army veteran Robert Kozul filed for a $775,000 settlement,

The family of Navy veteran Russell Posey Sr. filed for a $700,000 settlement,

The family of Army veteran Archie Edgell, who is represented by Morgantown attorney Dino Colombo, will file for a $700,000 settlement.

“Money, here, is not the motivating factor,” said Colombo. “No amount of money could replace the father, the loved one that this family lost.”

He says, if approved, this settlement would end the chapter in the Edgell’s lives as they look ahead to the sentencing of Mays.

The hearing for Edgell’s family is scheduled for Nov. 20th. They are seeking the maximum settlement for wrongful death according to West Virginia law.

The family of Army veteran Felix McDermott has yet to be filed.

Mays plead guilty to the deaths of Shaw, Edgell and Kozul in July.

