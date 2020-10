CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) -Free community COVID-19 testing today and tomorrow at Nathan Goff Armory in Clarksburg, announced the Director of Harrison County Office of Emergency Management Laura Pysz.

Nathan Goff Armory is located at 5 Armory Rd., Clarksburg, WV.

Testing dates and times:

October 9, 2020 from 2 pm – 6 pm

October 10, 2020 from 10 am – 6 pm

